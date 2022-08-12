Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

EAGAN, Minn. (Fox 9) Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 after previously missing practice Thursday.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that Kirk Cousins tested positive for the virus and will not be playing in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The quarterback will be in isolation for a minimum of five days. Cousins also missed last year’s Week 17 loss at the Green Bay Packers due to COVID-19. The Vikings lost that game and were eliminated from playoff contention.

You can watch the Vikings take on the Raiders Sunday at 3:00 on KVRR.