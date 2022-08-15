Concordia Football Brings Back Experienced Team To Put 2021 Season Behind Them

Year two of the spread offense with super senior Tanner DuBois

MOORHEAD, Minn — Concordia football ready to turn the page on a 2021 season finishing with a 4-6 record, the first losing season under head coach Terry Horan since since 2006. Three of those losses came by five points in the final minute of each game.

No better way to move on than having 27 seniors, 13 super seniors, nine of them starters, to remember that feeling and have it provide motivation. Its year two of the spread offense after switching over from the triple option.

Leading under center for one final season is south alum Tanner DuBois, who started all ten games last season and comes in more comfortable and confident.

“Coming into this year after last season, it’s a whole lot different,” DuBois said. “I have a lot more confidence so do a lot of the guys around me on the field. It’s just being consistent and trying to do your best every play. Show effort. Hoping things work out for the best if you’re consistent.”

“He has so much more confidence. He’s getting rid of the ball a lot quicker. He sees the defense so much better,” Horan said. “He’s a student of the game. Detailed kid. Spends a lot of time studying and that’s stuff you have to do in this offense.”

Dubois set program records in pass completions, completing 66 percent of passes and passing yards throwing for 2,316 yards and 16 touchdowns. Horan said he won’t name a starter until week one, however, it will be hard for someone to challenge that production.

“I thought he performed well but obviously we need him to do better. He knows that too and already showing leadership,” Horan said. “He has a great handle on the offense and great guys with him. That quarterback room is tight and he’s getting pushed. Were not naming a starter until we get closer to the season but someone will really need to surpass him for us to not go with him obviously. He certainly has to go out there and win it. You don’t want him to thank its his.”

Cobbers start out with two non-conference games on the road against Valley City State and Presentation on September 1st and 10th. Both of them will be at night. The program hasn’t played under the lights since 2006..

The Cobs beat Augsburg, Hamline and Macalester in MIAC play last season. Only four home contests on the nine game schedule starting with Gustavus Adolphus on September 24th and ending with Hamline on November 5th.