Gov. Burgum Wants Legislation To Ensure Opportunity To Recite Pledge of Allegiance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum wants all public schools and elected governing bodies in North Dakota to have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

It has become an issue after Fargo’s school board voted last week to reverse course and discontinue reciting the pledge before its meetings.

Board member Seth Holden said he doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “God” and no other faiths.

He says that goes against the district’s policy of inclusion.

Burgum says his office will work with State Sen. Scott Meyer of Grand Forks and state Reps. Pat Heinert of Bismarck and Todd Porter of Mandan to craft legislation about the Pledge of Allegiance for the next session in January.

The Republican governor says he wants to ensure the opportunity exists to recite the pledge as other states have done.

“As North Dakotans and Americans, we believe strongly in the value of this traditional and powerful affirmation that we are one nation, united under one flag, with liberty and justice for all, aspiring toward a more perfect union and acknowledging that such noble work never ends,” wrote Burgum.