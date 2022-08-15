Legal Marijuana Use At Home Makes November Ballot in N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a vote in November.

New Approach North Dakota submitted more than the required valid petition signatures.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says more than 23,000 of 26,000 submitted signatures were deemed valid.

They needed nearly 16,000 to get on the ballot.

If it passes, people 21 and older would be able to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis.

Public use would not be allowed.