Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year.

More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled.

Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes this move possible.

Walz says, “This project means fewer children will go hungry at school next year, and we know that’s the number one way we can help students succeed.”