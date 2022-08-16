Fargo School Board President recommends reinstating Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO (KVRR) – Following “significant negative local and national feedback,” the Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 18 to consider reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings.

The board voted 7-2 last week to discontinue reciting the pledge at the beginning of meetings. The board had been regularly reciting the pledge since April.

The notice for Thursday’s special meeting came one day after Gov. Doug Burgum said he wanted all public schools and elected governing bodies in North Dakota to have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

In a memo to board members, Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman recommends the pledge to be reinstated.

“The action taken at the meeting was not to negate the Board’s support of patriotism, the love of one’s country or support of the flag of the United States. However, the amount of feedback has made it evident that correcting notions to comprehensively reflect Board decision will divert even more staff and Board time and resources away from preparing for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.”

Fargo School Board member Seth Holden has said he doesn’t believe the pledge is appropriate because the text includes “God” and no other faiths. He says that goes against the district’s policy of inclusion.