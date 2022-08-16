LIVE: Street Fair, Music Fest Team Up To Make Grand Forks A Destination

Organizers Work Together After Accidentally Scheduling Events For Same Weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two cities. Two events. One big party.

There is a lot going on in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, Grand Forks is hosting the Downtown Street Fair, while East Grand Forks plays host to Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest.

Both events are growing this year.

Organizers say it’s the biggest Street Fair yet for the city, and the music festival is bringing national touring acts for the first time.

The team-up between the fair and the festival may have started by mistake, but organizers say joining forces helps Grand Forks become a true destination spot in the region for the weekend.

“We kind of realized, it would have been two years ago by know, that we had chosen the same weekend by accident. And rather than one of us try and switch we just got together and kind of had a brainstorming session and thought well, what can we do, what can we think up, how can we make these coexist?”

Find more information on the Downtown Street Fair here and Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest here.