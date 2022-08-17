NDSU’s Waege Motivated in Sixth Year Coming Off Knee Injury

Tore ACL and Meniscus in week three last season

FARGO, N.D — At the forefront of the bison’s code green defense is defensive end Spencer Waege. The sixth year senior is back for one final season after the last one was cut short tearing his ACL and meniscus in his right knee week three against Towson. The injury wasn’t going to keep Waege down.

His last full season, the spring of 2021, he was named an all-American. Playing all nine games, starting seven, making 21 tackles with a team-high 8 for loss and 4.5 sacks. Now, he can be that force once again.

Missouri Valley defensive player of the year, Brayden Thomas is in the NFL and Waege is that veteran in the room who provides elite pass rushing ability.

“It helps to know I was a pretty decent player for the most part before I was hurt,” Waege said. “It’s the same thing I have to attack every season with. You’re only as good as your last game is. It’s been a while since I’ve played football. Right now, other teams probably look at it like we don’t know what this guy can do after his knee injury. That’s been some added motivation to go back out there. Show these people I can still play.”

Waege remains on a rep count through fall camp, which ends Saturday.