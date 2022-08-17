There will be extra patrols on ND roads looking for impaired drivers

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — Expect the North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies to be doing extra patrols on the roads these next couple of weeks.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person is killed nationwide every 45 minutes from a drunk driving crash. That’s more than 11,000 lives lost per year.

Highway Patrol wants you to know law enforcement agencies across Cass County are working overtime to monitor all roads through Labor Day.

“Number 1, we announce it to let the public know what we’re doing. Number 1, maybe it’ll deter some people from getting behind the wheel when they’ve been drinking. Number 2 is to let people know we’re gonna have extra people out there. We’re gonna be looking for impaired drivers. If we find them, they’ll be removed from the roadways and they’ll be taken to jail,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said.

Niewind says 40 percent of fatal crashes across North Dakota involve alcohol or another impaired substance and he wants to drive that number down.