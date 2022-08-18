Fargo Public Schools seeks Special Education teachers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With school starting in less than a week, Fargo Public School District is still scrambling to fill a number of positions.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi says one consistent challenge is recruiting and retaining those working in special education.

FPS has more than 25 job listings online across various elementary and high schools for special education educators. Gandhi says many students are on an Individualized Education Plan.

“What, historically, has always been the biggest challenge for us has been in the area of special education just because of the amount of students that we serve in Fargo Public Schools that are on Individualized Education Plans. We’ve always had a higher rate of vacancy for special education teachers or those positions have always been historically harder to fill,” Gandhi said.

He says there are still staff shortages for other roles like counselors, custodians and foodservice workers.