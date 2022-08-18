One Person Stabbed At South Fargo Gas Station, Suspects Caught

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — One person was hospitalized and two people taken into custody following a stabbing in Fargo.

Police responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at Exxon along 13th Avenue South.

Police say the suspects fled on foot and were chased down by officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is not known.

Police say this is an active investigation and no further information is being released at this time.