H.S. Football Roundup: Fargo North, Kindred, Central Cass Win

Week zero match-ups

FARGO, N.D — First Friday of high school football in North Dakota.

Horace made their varsity debut on the road against Fargo North, however, the Spartans were too dominate winning 56-7.

The defending 11B state champs Kindred shutout Lisbon, 19-0, on the home field.

Central Cass beat Oak Grove on the road, 34-14.

11AA games get going next Friday.