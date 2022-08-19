Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

Red River Women's Clinic, Moorhead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/Prairie Public) – Attorneys for the Red River Women’s Clinic have asked a North Dakota judge for a temporary restraining order, to prevent the state’s anti-abortion law from taking effect next Friday.

The law outlaws abortions in North Dakota, except in case of rape, incest or when a mother’s life is threatened. The “trigger” law went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The clinic recently moved to a new location in Moorhead, Minn., where abortions are still legal.

Lauren Bernstein, a lawyer representing the clinic, told Judge Bruce Romanick that the state’s Constitution guarantees a right to abortion and that allowing the trigger law to take effect would cause “irreparable harm” to the Clinic’s patients.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Sagsveen argues there is no such right to an abortion in the state’s Constitution, and it would be against the will of the people of North Dakota.

Romanick says he would issue a ruling on the temporary restraining order by next Friday.