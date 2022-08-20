NDSU’s Mauch Ready To Lead Offensive Line

Taking what he's learned from Cordell Volson

FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota State rams, also known as the offensive line, are the staple to the identity of the program’s run first offense. Last year, the O-Line paved the way for the second best rushing average in the FCS.

That’ll look to continue this season with Cody Mauch.

The senior tackle is part of a group who sits 12 deep. Mauch is the most experienced, coming in with 24 consecutive games started and giving up just one sack in the last 625 snaps. As both an all-American and all-Missouri Valley first team member, the Hankinson native has learned from the best.

The last two senior offensive lineman, Dillion Radunz and Cordell Volson are now in the NFL, making Mauch ready to lead the unit to more success.

“You have to trust you rules and principles because teams will start bringing these star wars blitzes that make no sense,” Mauch said. They’re just bringing guys wherever. Sticking to the technics and it usually ends well.

I definitely think its helped playing all those games but also just being friends with Cordell. I’d like to think his leadership skills rubbed off on me a bit. I picked up a lot from him.”

Mauch soaked up everything he could from Volson the last four years and it helped they both shared the same bond of being from North Dakota.

“He left a great impact. One of the greatest leaders I’ve ever known,” Mauch said. “It really forced a lot of us to step up into that role and form more leaders. He left a huge hole and were still trying to fill it.”

“It’s just nice to have that kind of support back in the southeast corner of the state. Even the towns I played against, I just get great support from people all over but especially down in the Hankinson area. The whole town is behind you and it’s reassuring and such a good feeling.”

Mauch is already on the watchlist for another all-American selection this season.