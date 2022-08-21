Wisconsin Boy And Teen Earn “Mullet” Bragging Rights

MULLET TEEN 082122

The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship.

Winners were just announced in the teens and kids division and you are looking at the young kids winner.

Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize.

The teen winner, also from Wisconsin, is Cayden Kershaw from Wausau.

The USA Mullet Championship has grown from a local Michigan competition in 2020 to a national event among all states.

The men’s division mullet championship is open for submissions.

Register before August 31 at www.mulletchamp.com and may the best mullet win.