NDSU’s Johnson Improved Mental Strength After Being Unsatisfied With Career Junior Season

Finding more advantages with game after reflection on last year

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota state running back Kobe Johnson enters his senior season with a lot of momentum. In 2021, Johnson set career-highs in rushing and touchdowns, even a school record for longest run from scrimmage.

Despite doing all that, Johnson is still not satisified. Coming off a knee injury that cut his sophomore season short by three games, he played in all 15 games last season with two starts becoming the team’s second leading rusher running for 606 yards including 155 alone against Indiana state. It was part of two 100-plus yard performances, having the other come in the championship game.

Looking back at everything accomplished, Johnson said there’s still one big area for improvement.

“I really just sat down with myself and reflected on things. It might not work for everybody,” Johnson said. “Maybe that’s not what it takes for everybody but for me personally just sitting down in being in my own head thinking about how I can be better football wise. What I can improve on. What I’m already good at and how I can continue to improve on them. Things like that.”

By taking that mental dive in the offseason, Johnson has been able to tap more into his advantages and find more of the success level he wants,

“Play free. At times like I’ve mentioned during last season, I didn’t feel like I played like myself,” Johnson said. “I want to come into this season wanting to play my best ball. Playing my version of ball and that’s fast and physical just like the bison. Going as hard as I can every snap. Being patient and knowing when to use my speed is one thing I’m becoming better at. Not every play has to be full speed and you don’t have to take off every time you get the ball. Hit them with subtle speed changes. That can really get a defense going.”

Johnson and the Bison are less than two weeks away from game one against Drake and wrapped up fall camp Saturday.