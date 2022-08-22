Vikings Trade for Nick Mullens

Has started 17 games in the NFL

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade gives the Vikings a young, but experienced backup quarterback option behind Kirk Cousins as second-year quarterback Kellen Mond and veteran backup Sean Mannion have struggled in preseason action so far.

The Vikings sent a 2024 7th round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Mullens.

Mullens is entering his fifth NFL season out of Southern Miss. He had 16 starts in two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and one start last season with the Cleveland Browns. Mullens completed 7-of-9 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in the preseason opener earlier this month.

The Vikings have one preseason game left to figure out the No. 2 quarterback position. O’Connell was asked after Saturday’s game if they’re confident in Mannion and Mond to win the No. 2 job, or if that player isn’t currently on the roster.

“Ultimately you would love to have come out of the night feeling like shoot, they both moved the team and scored a lot of points. We’ve got a heck of a hard discussion and conversation to have as a staff,” O’Connell said. “In my mind, the clock is going. Although I feel like our starters are in a great spot for Sept. 11, and that’s what our emphasis is really on, there’s a lot of jobs we’ve got to still allow to still play themselves out so we feel good about the overall depth of our team. We’ll certainly allow that to happen this week.”