White Nationalist Poster Left At Fargo Public Schools District Office

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Public Schools says around one a.m. on Sunday a masked individual in a hoodie taped a big alarming poster that says “Better Dead Than Red” on the windows near the main entrance at district headquarters.

It’s a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

The sign could be aimed at particular board members.

Many received threats in the flap over the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings.

In a statement, the Fargo Public Schools district condemned the act of vandalism calling it an act of hate and an attempt to instill fear.

Fargo Police department is investigating.