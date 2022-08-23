Golf unites big brothers and sisters on the course

The 58th Annual Bobcat North Dakota Open kicks off with its annual Bigs and Littles Golf Clinic with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Big brothers and sisters were able to bond with their siblings on the links and pick up some tips about golf and life from local pros.

They’re teaching the game to the next generation.

Tournament Director Mark Johnson looks at golf as a lifetime sport where life lessons can me learned.

“Some of these kids are learning the game for the first time and they’re going to carry some of this information with them for the rest of their lives. So, it’s fun to see them embrace the game. Who knows. Maybe one of these days they’ll be out here playing professionally like some of these guys coming into play,” said Mark Johnson, Bobcat North Dakota Open.

Mckenzie Cargile and his little bro Riley Heath met through the The Village Family Big Brother, Big Sister program.

Cargile felt he could do more with his life.

Heath asked his mom for a big brother.

She suggested the program and they’ve been a dynamic duo ever since.

“It’s been great. Obviously you’re both a little nervous starting, but every time we got together we got closer and much more comfortable and just fed off each other and knew what each other liked. So, it got great,” Big Brother Mckenzie Cargile said.

“It feels really nice because I’ve really never had someone like him that’ll be able to understand me really. You know I don’t have any other boys in the neighborhood so this has just been an amazing experience for me,” Little Brother Riley Heath said.

They were stoked to spend some time bonding on the links.

“It’s really fun cause you get to go golfing with your big brothers and you get to see other people and meet other people,” Heath said.

“I like hearing about his stories, school, everything because I’m a bit older than him so looking back on those days it’s kind of nice hearing from him,” said Riley Heath, Little Brother.

Fargo Country Club Head Golf Professional Dave Schultz got introduced to the game on this same course these kids are beginning their golf journeys.

“It’s really cool to be able to see the kids come out here, I see a lot of my childhood in that and it’s fun to be able to introduce them to the game out here,” Schultz said.

This is his 10th year teaching in the event.

“It’s a new batch of bigs and littles every year and they consume the game and they’re excited to learn,” Schultz said.

Schultz says they’re learning things like ethics, patience, and how to deal with adversity on the course.

The North Dakota Bobcat Open will continue to have events throughout the week with an open practice on Thursday.