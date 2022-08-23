Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Praising Former Bison WR Watson At Practice

Watson just came off the PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Former north Dakota state receiver Christian Watson hasn’t seen a whole lot of live reps with his quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That’s because Watson was just taken off the physically unable to perform list nursing a knee injury.

Watson was able to put the jersey on for the first time against the saints last Friday, however still needs to be cleared for game action and won’t know if he’ll be cleared for the finale. The good news is the all-American is allowed to practice.

After a couple together with Rodgers this week, the four-time MVP is impressed with Watson’s ability to both react quickly and be open to ask questions.

“The thing I’ve seen with him is just mentally the improvement from day to day,” Rodgers said. “Yesterday we did some spur of the moment adjustment period and I told him what to do in the huddle. It was something he never did before, went out and did it perfect. Its those little things like that where you start to gain trust and confidence.”

“I feel like I can lean on and rely on him for a lot,” Watson said. “Obviously, being a rook I have a lot to learn even just knowing the offense, knowing the install. There’s a lot more outside of that. I’ve been able to ask him questions and he’s been open to talking and getting those nuances down.”

Watson is targeting the regular season opener against the Vikings on September 11th to make his debut.