Donny Schatz Building on Strong Performances as He Races at Home This Weekend

Coming off 11th win at Knoxville Nationals on World of Outlaws Series

WEST FARGO, N.D — Donny Schatz back on the home circuit this weekend racing in Grand Forks at River Cities Friday and Red River valley speedway in West Fargo Saturday. Schatz is having himself a solid season in the World of Outlaws.

The West Fargo native is coming off his 11th win at Knoxville Nationals, the second most all-time. It was his 306th win in the WOO Sprint Series, also good for second all-time.

Over the last two years, the new Ford Performance Stewart engine has given Schatz’s some problems, however, earning a victory like the one in Knoxville, that usually makes or breaks a driver’s season, has him going in the right direction.

“We’ve been pretty consistent the last month. We’ve had the top five finishes. Top three finishes. Qualifying better,” Schatz said. “All the things that we were lacking previously. We’ve been building it up so the timing of it was huge going into Knoxville. We went there the Sunday before and ran the cappy. Did well. Our prelim night, we ran well. Saturday night, it was our rest to lose and by the end we were the best car. That’s ultimately what we’ve been building towards.”