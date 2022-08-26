World War II veteran awarded U.S. Capitol flag

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Senator Kevin Cramer delivered an American flag that once flew at the U.S. Capitol to 96-year-old World War II veteran Vern Otterson in South Fargo.

“What can I say? I just can’t hardly believe it that all of a sudden I’m being honored. I wouldn’t have had to have gone in because I was living on a farm while my dad was in the First World War. I told my dad, I said, ‘I’d rather go in,’ then he said, ‘I’ll turn you in,’ so I will intend to go in,” says World War II veteran Vern Otterson.

In September 1944, Otterson sustained injuries to his arms, legs and forehead after a group stepped on a landmine near his location in Normandy, France.

In May, Otterson requested to be awarded a Purple Heart Medal, which honors U.S. Military members who are wounded or killed in the line of service, but he was denied that honor.

Nonetheless, he says he’s grateful to share this moment with his two daughters.

“I’m glad it got so that I could include my two daughters in on the happiness of being able to, like Kevin Cramer told me, he said, ‘We’ll probably get you that Purple Heart,'” Otterson said.

Cramer says it meant a lot to him to give Otterson the sentimental flag since both men are from the Kindred area.

“To be able to share this moment with a hero from that little town certainly adds a different level of emotion for me obviously but doesn’t surprise me at all because this is how we won World War II was with heroes like Vernie. They saw the significance of the moment, the urgency of the time, they went to war and then they came home and went back to work. It’s why they’re called the Greatest Generation,” says North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.

Cramer says the next step is to try and award him the Purple Heart.