64th Annual Pioneer Days gives community a glimpse of the past

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Take a trip back in time by strolling through a pioneer village and catching historic demonstrations like butter churning, woodcarving and wet-plate photography.

Out in West Fargo, Bonanzaville is hosting its 64th annual Pioneer Days featuring costumed guides, families, parades, horse carriages and even making pies by an open fire.

Even the Wienermobile made a cameo appearance alongside dozens of vendors.

“Cass County Historical Society is in charge of preserving and protecting and educating the public about the history of Cass County, North Dakota and this is just one of the ways we do that through our Pioneer Days event. The blacksmiths are right across the street from us right here, they’re doing their thing. Lots of historic demos, lots of food, lots of fun. Pioneer Days is fun,” says Beth Jansen, the Executive Director of Bonanzaville.

Jansen adds the biggest need is planning renovations for Arthur Town Hall.

Built in the 19th century, it’s one of the only remnants left of the city.

She says due to racking, Arthur Town Hall needs major renovations which will likely cost north of $300,000.

If you missed Day 1 of Pioneer Days, it continues through tomorrow from noon to 5.

It’s $10 dollars per adult, $5 for the kids and $25 total for a family pass.