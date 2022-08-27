Community seeking unique treasures at Island Park Show

People flock to downtown Fargo to kick back, relax, and shop at the Island Park Show!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Dozens of vendors from around the state have their signature products, food, home made jewelry, and clothing.

People are happy to take advantage of the great weather and get introduced to some local products they hadn’t tried.

Vendors use the opportunity to expand their brands and mingle with people who support them.

“I like cooking, I like being outside, that’s why I really love the job. So being outside I’m not an office guy I need to be out mingling with the customers. This year has been probably my second best year on record for sales wise, and my customers they’re so loyal they come back all the time. I hit up company lunches during the weekend, and festivals during the week,” said Jeff Bving, Chef, Mobile Owner.

The City is looking to have more outdoor events to close out the summer.