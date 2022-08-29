Lakota Woman Killed, Child Not Hurt, In Rollover Crash Near Crary

RAMSEY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Lakota, North Dakota woman is dead after rolling her SUV Sunday night.

A young girl in the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 2, two miles southeast of Crary.

Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old woman drove into the median, rolled, crossed the eastbound lanes, continued rolling, and the vehicle came to rest in the south ditch.

The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.