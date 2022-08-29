Over the weekend the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks closed out their last regular season home series in style two games to one over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

They currently sit first in the American Association West Division, and will host a home playoff series

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- A key cog in the offense is John Silviano, hit two grand slams in consecutive days.

I’ve personally never heard of anyone doing that at any level of baseball.

He’s been a stud all season.

Coming into the series and even in the first two games he says he was battling through a slump but kept the belief in himself.

“Just trusting the work that we put in and just trusting myself as a player you know. At the end of the day it’s all about confidence and just kind of your mindset walking up to the plate, that’s with anything in life but especially in baseball, because you’re going to come out here and fail 70% of the time on a good day, or on a good season so you’ve just got to learn to deal with it you know,” said Silviano, F-M RedHawks.

“We’ll we have a lot of special players and John is one of those guys and he hit his grand slams and he hits his homers, but he has that rare ability even when he’s not getting hits he makes everyone around him a little bit better by the pressure he puts on the pitcher,” said Manager Chris Coste, F-M RedHawks.