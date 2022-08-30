NDSU Looks Forward to Kicking Off Season

NDSU Football Will Host Drake Saturday

FARGO– North Dakota State will open their season Saturday against the Drake Bulldogs at home. The Bison feel confident that practicing against themselves this fall has prepared them for the season. Quarterback Cam Miller believes that the Bison will stick to the game plan and pound the run, establishing their style of football. Senior captain Michael Tutsie is going into his sixth year and looks forward to his final ride with the Bison.

“Our focus kind of changes from playing from playing against our own guys to focusing on a different opponent and I feel like that just changes our mindset from going, playing against our own guys to focusing on who we’re gonna play next,” said Miller.

“Its super exciting always especially the first one and then you know we get to play in the FargoDome and that never gets old so you know I have been here six years and every single time it feels like the first time when you run out of the tunnel and you hear the crowd and the song playing, it’s just an indescribable feeling and I can’t wait to do it again,” said Tutsie.