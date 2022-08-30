Sexual Assault on NDSU Campus Under Investigation

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — University Police at NDSU are investigating a sexual assault on campus.

It was reported to have happened in a residence hall around 1:30 Saturday morning.

The report indicated the suspect and the victim met earlier in the evening at an off-campus location.

They are looking for anyone who might have information that might aid in the investigation to contact them.

Information can be provided anonymously by using the NDSU Police “Text-A-Tip” line: 701-526-6006.