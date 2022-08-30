Fifteen players with local ties stay on NFL rosters, five waived

UNITED STATES – Twenty football players with ties to North Dakota State, University of North Dakota, Concordia College, Shanley High School and Detroit Lakes High School find out their fates as NFL teams had to cut down to a 53 man roster Tuesday afternoon.

The players that made their team’s roster includes the following former Bison:

Ben Ellefson – Vikings

Trey Lance – 49ers

Easton Stick – Chargers

Carson Wentz – Commanders

Jabril Cox – Cowboys

Billy Turner – Broncos

Cordell Volson – Bengals

Chris Board – Lions

Derrek Tuszka – Steelers

Dillon Radunz – Titans

Christian Watson – Packers

Former Fighting Hawk Matt Waletzko makes the Cowboys’ roster.

Shanley High School’s Connor McGovern made the Jets’ roster and former Deacon Dan Arnold made the Jaguars.

Adam Thielen from Detroit Lakes High School continues his Pro Bowl career with the Vikings.

Former Bison Darrius Shepherd and Zack Johnson were waived from the Broncos.

Former Bison Josh Babicz was let go by the Panthers and Braydon Thomas was waived by the Rams.

Former Cobber Brandon Zylstra was cut by the Panthers.

Players cut still have an opportunity to join another squad as teams can establish their 16-player practice squads on Wednesday.