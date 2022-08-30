Two Arrests Made After Chase Through Fargo and Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Two people are arrested when a traffic stop turns into a chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. on the Main Avenue Bridge, headed into Moorhead then back into Fargo.

Police say the car eventually came to a stop and the passenger, 32-year-old Skyler Poitra who has no permanent address, ran.

He was quickly caught by officers and taken into custody for preventing arrest and around a half-dozen warrants including assault and felony probation violation.

The driver, 39-year-old Paulita Ruiz of Fargo, was charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle.