UPDATE: Four Dead In Rural Leeds, N.D. In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Deputies Found Four People Dead In A Wheat Field In Towner County

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier says four men were found dead in a wheat field near Leeds, N.D on Monday evening. He says evidence indicates it was a murder-suicide.

Deputies discovered the bodies when they responded to reports of unresponsive people around 6pm. All had gunshot wounds and a gun was found near the body of one of the men.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of relatives. Hillier said all of the men lived in the area. He said the crime scene has been processed and the bodies were headed to either Grand Forks or Bismarck for autopsies.

Hillier said local people were stunned by the news.

“Anytime something tragic like this happens in a rural area, it hits a little harder because everybody knows everybody and if you don’t know them, you know somebody who does,” he said.

Leeds is located in the north-central part of the state, northwest of Devils Lake.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Four people are dead after a shooting in Towner County, North Dakota.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a wheat field on Monday. They found four people dead at the scene.

Investigators determined all four people had gunshot wounds. They found a gun with one of the people who had died.

The North Dakota BCI is investigating along with other law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office says evidence indicates it was a murder-suicide.

There is no known threat to the public.