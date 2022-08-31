Captain Cody Mauch

Senior Left Tackle Ready to Lead O-Line

FARGO– Left Tackle Cody Mauch was named a team captain for NDSU football. The Hankinson North Dakota native blocked for a Bison run game that ranked number two in the FCS. With Mauch and company creating holes and dominating opposing defenses they racked up 280.6 yards per game and 6.21 yards per carry. The Bison’s 4,209 yards were the third most in school history. Last season Mauch was named Associated Press All-America Second Team, HERO Sports All-America Third Team, and All-MVFC First Team

“Feels great, I mean that might be one of the things I’m most proud of in my life now it’s just, you know it’s a team-voted on thing. So you know that my peers would vote that of me, it means a lot, ” said Mauch.

“I feel like everyone that was named a captain definitely deserves to be on that list for sure and I feel like these underclassmen really look up to those guys,” said quarterback, Cam Miller.