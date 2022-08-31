Construction Begins On Townhomes At Center of City of Fargo Dispute

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Roers has started construction on seven townhomes on the east side of St. Paul’s Newman Center in north Fargo.

They were supposed to be built by December 2021 in an agreement with the city for the project that includes the center, faith-based housing, and the “View on University Apartments.”

Company president Jim Roers blamed skyrocketing costs and asked for a delay.

The city responded by finding Roers in default.

The two entities reached a new agreement that requires the townhomes be completed by May 31, 2023, or face penalties.

Roers expects the project to be finished before that deadline.