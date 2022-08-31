Polaris Warning for Over 250,000 Snowmobiles

MEDINA, Minn. — Minnesota-based Polaris has issued a “stop riding and stop selling” order affecting over a quarter-million of its snowmobiles.

The company warns of a fire hazard from degraded fuel in gas tanks, particularly after extended storage.

Polaris says the problem has resulted in 30 gas tank ruptures, 16 fires, and one reported injury.

Affected are some Matryx models from 2021 to 2023, Axys from 2015 to 2022, and Select Trail Performance from 2013 and ’14.

Polaris is cooperating with federal officials on a likely recall and will provide free repairs once the fix is fully tested.