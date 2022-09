UPDATE: Name of Victim in Fatal Rollover Near Crary, N.D. Released

CRARY, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol releases the identity of a woman killed Sunday night in a rollover in Ramsey County.

She is 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota, North Dakota.

Fahey rolled her SUV on Highway 2, two miles southeast of Crary, and was thrown.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A young girl in the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.