UPDATE: Names Released in Murder-Suicide on Towner-Benson County Line

TOWNER CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Towner County Sheriff’s Office releasing the names of the four people found dead in a triple murder-suicide in a wheat field near the Towner-Benson County line Monday evening.

56-year-old Douglas Dulmage of Leeds, a farmer and landowner, was one of the victims.

Also found dead were 34-year-old Justin Bracken and 64-year-old Richard Bracken, both of Leeds, and 59-year-old Robert Bracken of Cando.

Sheriff Andrew Hillier says a .357-caliber revolver was found at the scene.

He says more information will be released after forensic examinations are completed.