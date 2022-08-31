Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex.

Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides.

The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.

Both Fargo police and fire were on scene.

No one was injured in the crash.

A tow truck arrived shortly after to pull the vehicle out and firefighters put in temporary braces to secure the garages.

Authorities say the structure sustained significant damage.

Klontz was given a citation and a Request for Re-Examination was submitted to the NDDOT.