Competition Drives NDSU’s Development

Coach Entz Praises Strong Camp Ahead of Season Opener

FARGO– North Dakota state university will kick off their season Saturday afternoon. The bison of course are defending the national championship and come into the season ranked first in the FCS. The bison offense put up just over 34 points per game last season while the defense held opponents to an average of just over 11. Having the benefit of practicing against elite offense and defense coach Entz believes that an intense fall camp will have the heard well prepared for the season.

“Felt like there was a lot of back and forth between offense and defense. When I see that I think competitiveness I think a lot of this is true competition which is good. I think any time you can get your offense and defense really to test one another during fall camp is gonna be a benefit and especially as the season goes on,” said Entz.