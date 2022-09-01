Minnesota Nurses Association: 15,000 Nurses To Go On Strike

ST. PAUL (AP/KVRR) — Minnesota Nurses Association announces 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days.

The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as, Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin.

The strike is the largest nurses’ strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.

They have been asking for a solution to short staffing and retention issues, and an annual salary increase of more than 4%.

“Over a decade ago, our issue was safe staffing. Twelve years later, it’s the same thing. The difference is our healthcare and our profession are in crisis,” said Mary Turner, MNA President.

Negotiations have been taking place since March without reaching a resolution.