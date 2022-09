Kindred receiver takes home DJ Colter Play of the Week

Charles Biewer wins POW in week one!

KINDRED, N.D. (KVVR)- Our first DJ Colter play of the week recipient is….. drum roll please!

The people have spoken and they’re saying Kindred and Charles Biewer, the wide receiver went top shelf for a nice grab and mossed his defender in style. Biewer won with 68 percent of twitter votes, make sure to go vote for this weeks nominees!