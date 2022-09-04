One Person Wounded In Leg After Shooting at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KVRR) – Police say one person was wounded in the leg during a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair.

Police say the person who was shot was taken to a hospital. The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. near the entrance to the Midway.

It led authorities to close the fair about 10:20 p.m., or 40 minutes early. Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla says about a dozen officers were within 20 feet of the shooting and helped control “a very, very chaotic scene.”

He says the gunman has not been apprehended.

Investigators say the victim was the shooter’s target and not a bystander.

Gov. Tim Walz at a press gathering Sunday said, “Why do these kids have guns? Why do they have guns? And then just to be clear and I’m very cognizant of this, I have two separate but equal branches of government: the Legislature and the Judicial branch and I would just implore the judicial branch and prosecutors, if you commit a gun crime in Minnesota, it needs to be very clear that there are going to be consequences that are harsh. They need to be.”

John Harrington with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said even more officers will be on the fairgrounds through Labor Day.

“Overnight, we have asked our partners once again to help us help the public have a great state fair. And so you are going to see a doubling of the State Patrol, that was here over the course of the fair, and we’re going to keep that through not just today but we’re also going to have that through our Labor Day to make sure that the fair is safe.”>