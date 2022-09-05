NDSU WILL GEAR UP FOR A TOUGHER OPPONENT THIS WEEK IN NC A&T NDSU will gear up for a tougher opponent this week in NC A&T

A school that has won a hand full of celebration bowls

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- NDSU will welcome the aggies to a rowdy crowd in the dome on Saturday the first meeting between these programs is setting up to be a memorable one.

The bison won their first matchup with a spark from the special teams but they performed well at all three levels.

Both these programs recruit above their levels and send guys to the league annually, this will be the first meeting between the two programs.

We spoke to both coaches who have mutual respect for each others programs.

“They’ve got some skilled kids offensively, big long receivers, a talented athletic quarterback, who’s a name we’re relatively familiar with. I think is it Tuten the running back, I think he runs extremely hard, I think they’re really long at the offensive tackle positions, I think they’re pretty solid there as well. Defensively you start with their two outside linebackers, is it Tyquan King and Jacob Roberts both make a ton of plays,” said Coach Matt Entz, NDSU Head Coach.

“We gonna fight them, we know we’re playing a very worthy opponent they are a nationally ranked team, and I really would like to see where we are, how we stand up you know to that level of competition,” said Coach Sam Washington, NC A&T Head Coach.