13-year-old girl killed in boat crash; boat driven Horace man

HACKENSACK, Minn. (KFGO WCCO) – Cass County, Minn. officials are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack.

A 50-year-old Horace, N.D. man was driving a boat when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline” which caused the boat to suddenly stop the sheriff’s office said.

A passenger, a 13-year-old girl from Motley, Minnesota, was thrown forward when the boat abruptly stopped. Despite life-saving efforts from family members and emergency responders, the girl died at the scene.

The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries. The victims were relatives staying at a family cabin.