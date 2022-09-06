Fire breaks out at Wadena home twice in less than 12 hours

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR) – Firefighters fight flames at a Wadena home twice in around 11 hours.

The first call came in Monday around 4:15 PM on the 10000 block of Mohawk Street.

The Wadena Fire Department says crews saw flames coming out of an attached garage. Firefighters were able to get the flames out before they spread to the home.

The department says the main part of the home has significant smoke and water damage.

Firefighters were called back around 3:00 Tuesday morning with the roof on fire. Officials say it was quickly extinguished.

No one was hurt and the homeowner wasn’t there when the fire started.

The blaze is under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.