2-0 Shanley Deacons Off to Hot Start

Shanley is the only undefeated team left in the 11AA East Region

FARGO–The Shanley Deacons are the only undefeated football team left in the Eastern Dakota 11 a conference While the year is young the deacons are proving to be dangerous

The deacons offense has put up 81 points through just 2 weeks, opening the season with a 40-18 win over Bismarck. That was followed by a 41-35 win over West Fargo last Friday. The Deacons win over the packers was their first in 20 years. Shanley’s offense is led by senior quarterback Michael Rostberg who recently committed to play football for St. Thomas. Rostberg and the Deacons know the season is young and there is still work to be done but heading into homecoming with a 2-0 record is a great start.

“When you go in 2-0.. we had a hot start last year too and we finished off average and so coming into this year it’s kind of the same thing, we started off but we want to stay hot. We want to keep working hard, want to keep getting better and obviously this team is really hungry to win and this team has a lot of heart so just every day, every week coming in and knowing we want to get the job done is huge,” said Rostberg.

“It’s been pretty good, we’ve gotten off to good starts in most of our games so far and just keeping them out of the end zone and looking for the offense to score some points. We’ve been practicing together since the winter, we’ve been doing routes, and we just got a good bond as a team and we’re all brothers, we’re just gonna keep building that bond throughout the season,” said junior safety, Landon Meier.

“You know it is early and the biggest thing is we just won our first two football games and that was our goal you know heading into our homecoming game with Fargo South but we beat two really good football programs especially last week with West Fargo, that’s a team we haven’t beat since we moved up to AAA which is now AA so good win for our program. I mean what I was looking for in our kids is whether we could match them physicality-wise and our kids answered the bell for that so I’m excited to move on you know that was last week and now we’re on to Fargo South, big football game this week,” said coach, Troy Mattern.