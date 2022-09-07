Gackle man accused of hitting & killing man with combine

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Gackle, North Dakota man is accused of striking and killing a man with a combine while drunk.

It happened around five miles northeast of the town on Tuesday.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Johannes Steenberg was standing next to a grain cart when a combine driven by 41-year-old Ryan Storbeck struck and pinned him.

Storbeck was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and driving under the influence.