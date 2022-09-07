Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon.

Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years.

Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to 25 percent off.

He says he’s trying to sell the business but would close it entirely in order to sell the property. Kroshus says he’s getting older and is tired of trying to find employees.

“I’ve noticed that our business has been slower. I don’t know if it’s just from the heat, from the virus, it could be a lot of things. We’re struggling. I have my place up for sale now. I don’t know if I can make another year with the way things are,” Kroshus said.

Kroshus says a few people are looking at buying the property, but he’s unsure if they’re committed to stay in landscaping.

He says he’s looking for just under $1 million for a buyer.