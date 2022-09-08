Fargo Honor Guard, funeral directors discuss Fargo National Cemetery building plans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Funeral directors show support for the Fargo National Honor Guard’s criticism of a proposed restroom which critics are calling an outhouse at Fargo National Cemetery.

Members of the Honor Guard give their pitch to F-M area funeral directors for a building at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Spokesperson for the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard Tom Krabbenhoft says some funeral directors showed skepticism about logistics of the building’s plan.

One included securing the land purchase for where they want to set up the building.

“The time constraints from one service to another was one big issue that was brought up and the parking. Those are two big issues that were brought up. And how to get the casket from Point A to B once they get out to the property,” Krabbenhoft says.

He says most of the Fargo community supports the plan for a building and says it’s all about providing a safe space for veterans.

“What we really wanted to convey is the options and the flexibility that a private-use facility would give us and the different things that we can offer once that happens. It’ll help make their job easier and it’ll make our job easier. Once again, the bottom line is it always gotta benefit the veterans and especially the families. That’s what we all want,” says Krabbenhoft.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven says work is underway to add other enhancements to the restroom and to buy more land to ensure the cemetery has enough burial space.

He will discuss further plans with the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard and scheduled a press conference Friday morning.

“We’re very grateful that Senator Hoeven freed up some time for us to discuss our concerns, what’s been going on. The unpleasantries with the V.A. and hopefully we can squelch a lot of the noise that’s going on and everything,” Krabbenhoft said.

Krabbenhoft says the Honor Guard has raised more than $1 million and the number increases every day.

Their goal is to reach between $2-$3 million.