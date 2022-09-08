Hornbacher’s donates more than $79,000 to fight hunger

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hornbacher’s and its customers are making a big impact in the fight to end hunger.

They’re donating nearly $80,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank as part of Check Out Hunger.

The campaign ran through most of July in the F-M area where customers were asked in checkout lines to make donations of one, three or five dollars.

It helps feed hungry children, seniors and families across North Dakota and Clay County.

“It’s our 28th year of Checkout Hunger and it’s just an opportunity that we take in the month of July which is historically the lowest month for the Great Plains Food Bank just because donations go down, kids are in the summer and they just need more help. It’s timed right to help out when the community needs it most,”

Since 1994, Check Out Hunger has raised more than 825 thousand dollars to benefit Great Plains Food Bank.