RedHawks Grauer Wins AA Rookie Pitcher of the Year

FM RedHawks Pitcher Had 10 Wins on the Season

FARGO–The American Association has named RedHawks pitcher Tyler Grauer the 2022 rookie pitcher of the year. The award is decided by vote among general managers, field managers, media directors, and and broadcasters. Grauer finished with a 10-5 record with a 3.51 earned run average, in 125 and 2 thirds innings pitched through 21 games. His ten wins are tied with teammate Kevin McGovern for most wins in the league.